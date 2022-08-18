Young child in critical condition after fall from window of Boston apartment building

By Web staff

BOSTON (WCVB) — A young child remains in critical condition after he fell from a window at an apartment building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said first responders were called to 12 American Legion Highway at 3:17 p.m. for a call that a 4-year-old boy fell out of a fourth-floor window.

Arriving first responders found the child with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“The victim was transported to a local hospital by Boston EMS, where his condition is listed as critical,” said Bureau of Investigative Services Supt. Felipe Colon.

“Played basketball outside with my son a lot, so we’ve seen them around,” said John King, who lives next door to the boy. “It’s just really unfortunate. It’s unfortunate that that happened and my heart goes out to the family.”

Erika Moon said her 4-year-old son, Isaac, somehow got around the baby gate in their fourth-floor apartment and managed to open a window.

“He opened the gate that’s blocking my window and he opened the window. He leaned out and ‘boom,’ he fell out the window,” Moon said. “I heard the boom, so I went running down and I picked him up. He wasn’t breathing.”

