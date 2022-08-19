Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden gets escorted home from rehab; residents asked to line route

By WLS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WLS) — Injured Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden got an escort home after he was released from a rehab facility Friday

Officer Golden had been at the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab after a shooting outside a bar in Beverly while he was off-duty left him partially paralyzed.

Video of Officer Golden showed him taking some steps with the help of a walker. His father said Golden is working tirelessly to walk down the aisle at his wedding.

Chicago police and other law enforcement escorted Officer Golden home.

Eleventh Ward Alderman Nicole Lee and 19th Ward Alderman Matt O’Shea asked people to line the streets and show their support.

The last month was a long one for Golden and his family, but his welcome home is considered a miracle after what he endured.

He was greeted with hugs and cheers before police escorted the procession to the South Side.

“This is such a wonderful story. You mark my words: Danny Golden is gonna walk again,” O’Shea said. “Danny Golden is going to continue to serve on the Chicago Police Department. Danny Golden is gonna marry his sweetheart. Next October, he’s gonna make his way down that aisle.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.