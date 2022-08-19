Officials ID woman killed, child injured in Winter Springs lightning strike

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WINTER SPRINGS, Florida (WESH) — Officials have identified the woman killed and child injured in a Seminole County lightning strike Thursday.

It happened in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place, behind Keeth Elementary.

Capt. Doug Seely, with Winter Springs Police Department, said 42-year-old Nicole Tedesco had just walked 10-year-old Ava Tedesco and 8-year-old Gia Tedesco from Keeth Elementary down the sidewalk leading to Trotwood Park when lightning hit. They are the wife and children of Orlando Sanford Airport police Officer Andrew Tedesco.

Nicole Tedesco was rushed to Oviedo’s hospital but did not survive. Ava spent the night at the Arnold Palmer Hospital and has since been released. The family dog that was also involved in the strike spent the night for observation at the Oviedo Veterinary Clinic and appears to be OK.

Sanford Airport Authority Police Chief Thomas Fuehrer said he has been in touch with Andrew Tedesco, who is now focused on taking care of his daughters.

“I was there when Andrew told his daughter that her mother was gone…The last thing [Ava] remembered was being with her mom and then she woke up in the back of an ambulance with someone poking her with an IV,” Fuehrer said. “Andrew is overwhelmed with the support being expressed to his family, but asks that everyone respect their privacy while they grieve.”

Fuehrer called Andrew Tedesco a “very loving father and husband.”

The Sanford Airport has created a GoFundMe account to support the Tedesco family.

Winter Springs police Chief Matthew Tracht said witnesses on scene assisted first responders in attempting life-saving measures.

“This is a tragic, tragic incident that no one ever expected,” he said.

Officials said there were no severe weather alerts before the lightning strike, and Nicole Tedesco did not have time to take proper shelter from the elements.

“What we believe is that lightning struck a tree they were next to, that lightning energized a certain amount of area, and they were ultimately affected by that,” Tracht said.

There was a third person injured, an 18-year-old, who has not been identified but has been treated and released, officials said.

Seminole County sent out a recorded message to parents on Thursday expressing condolences.

Extra support is on campus and will be for awhile.

“They’re doing individual counseling with students who may need a little more intensive support. They’re doing in-class lessons with groups of students who may need collective support,” Shawn Gard-Harrold with Seminole County Public Schools said.

Community shaken by tragic accident One mom told WESH 2 that her son had been released before the delay caused by the incident and the storm hit suddenly.

“We had to run because of how bad it was. We were down there, and all I heard was a big boom,” Nicole Altonen, a parent, said.

The district tweeted Keeth Elementary School would have counselors on campus Friday to support students and staff members.

“I don’t even know why I looked, but I saw people on the ground, and somebody was waving over the crossing guard like, ‘Help,’ and I was like, ‘Oh no, something is happening,'” Hope Reynolds, a parent, said.

Another parent, Joe White, said he was about 15 feet away when it happened.

“It sounds kind of cliché, but you just wanted to help. People were down. Call 911. I already had my phone out,” White said.

Reynolds said the child who was hurt was a friend of her own daughter.

“At first, I didn’t even realize it was her, but when she started coming around a little bit more, I could see a little bit more of her face, and I said, ‘Oh gosh, this is her.’ It just really took my breath away. It was heart-wrenching for sure,” Reynolds said.

Penfold Navarro didn’t personally know the victim but still went to lay flowers Friday morning.

“The Keeth family is a vibrant family they do all kinds of activities. This park is the community hub. We all have hundreds of memories from this park. And it’s so sad that somebody’s family has been so tragically hurt,” Penfold Navarro said.

Others also shared sentiments.

“It’s horrible. A friend, a family, is never going to be the same. And my husband was here with my 9-month-old and second grader, and it’s tragic. The whole community of Keeth is shaken by this,” Jessie Andrews, a parent, said.

In July, a 27-year-old man died after being hit by lightning in Volusia County in July.

A 14-year-old girl survived after being struck by lightning in early June.

Florida summers are always electric as the heat builds those afternoon storms. First responders said the flat landscape makes the area and the people in it susceptible to lightning strikes.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.