Vincent to decide on dissolving police department over racist texts

By Mattie Davis

    VINCENT, Alabama (WVTM) — In Vincent, the police chief and assistant police chief are suspended following accusations of racist text messages. Thursday night, the city will listen to public input on whether to dissolve the police department entirely.

This is after a text message, which included a racist joke about slavery, surfaced on social media.

The meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at Vincent Middle-High School. The council will vote on the final decision following that public meeting. If the department is dissolved, then the chief and assistant would be fired.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling all law enforcement emergency calls for Vincent.

