2 people dead in Stonington boat accident

By Evan Sobol, Dylan Fearon

STONINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) — Two people are dead after a boat accident in Stonington.

Authorities responded to Latimer Point around 7 a.m.

Police said the boat had two occupants and both died. They were both adult males.

They have not been identified.

A DEEP spokesperson said the boat collided with a break wall sometime Friday night.

The United States Coast Guard Station New London also responded.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

