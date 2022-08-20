Eudora daycare worker initially convicted of murdering baby gets new trial

By Shain Bergan

EUDORA, Kansas (KCTV) — A Eudora daycare worker who was convicted of murdering a baby in her care in 2016 will get a new trial, after a split-decision by the Kansas Supreme Court.

Kansas’ high court split 3-3 on whether to uphold a Kansas Appeals Court decision to overturn Carrody Buchhorn’s conviction and grant her a new trial. In the case of a split decision, the previous court’s decision is affirmed.

Buchhorn was convicted of second-degree murder by a Douglas County jury in 2018 after a 9-month-old baby boy died in her care. Buchhorn told authorities she put the baby down for a nap, then tried to give him mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when she was unable to wake him.

The daycare worker was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The baby had a fresh bump on his head and a cracked skull. Forensic pathologist Erik Mitchell had testified during the case that Buchhorn may have stomped on the child’s head, a theory that prosecutors heavily leaned on to make their case for second-degree murder. But other experts—such as children’s hospital pediatric neurologist Sudha Kessler—have brought that conclusion into question. Kessler herself called the pathologist’s theory “fantastical” and “not consistent” in a story published by the Kansas City Star.

The child had a cracked skull, but it may have already started healing from a previous unknown event. There was no evidence presented of either a brain injury or child abuse.

A Kansas Appeals Court found last year that Buchhorn’s defense team didn’t do enough to prevent Mitchell’s theories from coloring the proceedings, and it overturned Buchhorn’s conviction, granting her a new trial. Douglas County prosecutors appealed that decision, leading to the state Supreme Court picking up the case.

