Family of Randon Lee speaks out following murder arrest

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — We’re hearing from the family of 18-year-old Randon Lee for the first time, since an arrest was made in his death.

Reuben Gulley turned himself in Thursday. He’s now charged with murder.

The family is thankful but still wants more answers.

Randon Lee’s grandfather Ronnie Lee says this isn’t easy for either family.

“His momma’s gotta live with this and there’s always going to be suffering from it,” Ronnie said. “My side of the family is and his side of the family and everything. It’s just, I’m tired of it. Tired of these kids killing each other out here.”

Randon Lee was shot to death in June at a Prichard gas station during what investigators say was a drug deal.

Lee is the son of TikTok star Ophelia Nichols who pleaded to millions of her followers for justice.

Ronnie Lee is not calling this justice as two families are now hurting.

“What is justice? You got a dead son, a grandson, and a woman’s going to lose her son going to prison,” Ronnie Lee said. “And some more people, to whoever was in that car all should be punished the same way.”

Surveillance video from the day Randon Lee was killed shows someone getting out of the black car with a gun and getting in the backseat of Lee’s car.

Seconds later the alleged shooter hops out as Randon drives away.

Ronnie Lee feels the other person in the car should speak up.

“Scratch that snitches get stitches crap. My grandson even use to say that to me. He didn’t snitch but he’s laying up here, laying right out there in that grave dead,” Ronnie Lee said. “We need to start telling what we know.”

As the family continues to deal with the loss of Randon, his uncle Lonnie Lee, says they’re trying to find comfort in his death.

“It’s the same thing all back over again,” Lonnie Lee said. “Missing like his birthday, his momma’s missing him. But I know he’s with my brother now so that’s what helps me get by.”

A judge denied Reuben Gulley bond Friday morning because he was already out of jail on bond for a drug charge.

He’s scheduled for an arraignment on Tuesday.

