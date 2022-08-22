Jackson residents frustrated by illegal garbage disposal on heavily trafficked street

By WAPT Staff

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Trash is piling up on McCain Avenue in Jackson after people illegally dumped garbage in the middle of the street.

Ward 4 councilman Brian Grizzell says he wasn’t aware of the problem until 16 WAPT crews contacted his office. Grizzell says he reported the issue to Jackson’s solid waste department but a quick fix seems unlikely.

“Solid waste is low on human capital,” Grizzell said. “You know, they don’t have a lot of workers so they do try to get as much done as they possibly can.”

Jackson resident Jesse Austin was driving down the street when he came across the unpleasant sight. He says he believes a lack of resources for lower-income communities in Jackson is leading to the trash piling up.

“Everybody can’t afford $40 to dump a trash bag or take it to the dump,” Austin said. “They can’t afford $40. They take it there and leave it on the street … we need to find a way that people can go and take their trash to the dump.”

The city says to call 601-960-0000 to report illegal dumping in Jackson.

“When people litter, it further shows that they don’t care about themselves or the community,” Grizzell said. “They don’t deserve that.”

