‘My mom told me to get under the car’: 7-year-old boy describes being shot

CHICAGO, Illinois (WBBM) — A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.

Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.

His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.

He remembered going to get something to eat with his mom and her boyfriend, after his first day of school.

Another car pulled up and Jamari heard rapid shots near the corner of 74th and Loomis and chaos ensued.

“They just started shooting at the car randomly,” Conner said. “Everybody got out the car and my mom told me to get under the car with her.”

“I’m just grateful that he’s alright and still living and he’s OK because I thought he was gone for a minute and I just started praying that he’s OK,” said Donald Childs, Conner’s grandfather.

The family said Jamari’s mother, Donesha has a broken wrist. She was shot three times as she tried to shield herself.

Her 19-year-old boyfriend was shot three times. He was also run over by the vehicle bullets came from.

Both should survive.

“I just wish we could cease the violence, but it’s going to be hard,” Childs said. “Because too many people spread it out with their own little issues.”

Jamari said he remembers three people being in that shooter’s white vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

