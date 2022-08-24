New Benton Harbor housing development to be named after former mayor

By Maura Johnson

BENTON HARBOR, Michigan (WBND-LD) — A new multi-family housing development in Benton Harbor will be named after a former mayor.

The 80-unit housing development, located on Riverview Drive, will be named the Emma Jean Hull Flats.

Former Mayor Hull was Benton Harbor’s first female mayor and is known for how she helped revitalized the city during her time in office. She served the city from 1992 to 1996.

Leasing for future residents is expected to being in early 2023.

Developers hope the housing will be a place for a variety of residents living and working in the area.

“A successful community needs diverse housing options for those who come to work and live in our city,” said Mayor Hull. “This housing development bearing my name is a great honor, and I’m excited about the opportunities this project will provide for further growth and development in Benton Harbor and the surrounding communities.”

A website with more information on the flats will launch in late 2022.

