Paramedic delivers two babies in one week

By Carmyn Gutierrez

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Montgomery County Lieutenant Dustin Hass helped deliver two babies in just one week.

Hass worked with EMT Shay Cope and Paramedic Joseph Holden to help a couple who was on their way to the hospital, when the mother’s water suddenly broke. The birth took place in the back of the ambulance.

Hass’ next delivery came during his next shift, but this time the mother didn’t make it to the ambulance before the birth happened. EMT Sara Engleman and Paramedic Daren McConnell were also there to help welcome the new baby boy.

“When paramedics and EMT’s show up to work we know that nobody is calling 911 because they’re having a good day,” said Hass. “It’s going to be the worst day of somebody’s life that we’re interacting with so when we get to share the happiest day, it’s truly a blessing for us to be able to finish our shift knowing we were a part of something pretty special.”

Hass has been with the department for 27 years and has delivered babies before. These last two births are baby number four and five for him.

