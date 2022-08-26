Another semi tries driving under Independence Avenue Bridge. It didn’t make it.

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Dozens of large trucks have tried over the years driving under the Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. But unless they are under 12 feet tall, they never make it.

Friday morning was no exception.

The Kansas City Police Department shared photos of a semi-truck that tried going under the overpass, but its trailer was too tall and crashed.

Executive Vice President of the Independent Driver’s Association Lewie Pugh told KCTV5 in June these types of incidents are common as drivers who aren’t from the area don’t know the roads well.

“If you’re a trucker and you’re not from Independence, you’re from 500 miles away, you don’t know how to get around this bridge or where you’re going,” Pugh said. “Your customer is on the other side of that bridge. You need to know how to get around there safely.”

In June, the City of Kansas City said it is working with KC Terminal Railway, who owns the bridge, for funding for signage. KC Terminal Railway has spent $100,000 on repairs and signage over the past decade.

“Nothing is foolproof, of course,” Pugh said two months ago. “I think hanging things prior to the bridge is a good thing because that’ll get a person’s attention and hopefully stopped before they hit the bridge.”

The city did say the sign would be built further away to give truckers advance warning to detour. The exact location is unknown at this time, however.

Kansas City officials also said they can’t raise the railway or lower the road because that would be a massive investment.

