Man says a doorbell camera alerted him to a deadly fire happening next door

By KMBC News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GRANDVIEW, Missouri (KMBC) — One person is dead, and another is in serious condition following an early Thursday morning fire in Grandview, Missouri.

It happened at the Greenfield Village Townhomes.

A man, who gave the name J.R., lives right next door and in the same building. He says his doorbell camera alerted him to the fire at about 6 a.m.

J.R. says he then heard an explosion and people screaming for help.

He called the Grandview Fire Department and claims firefighters arrived quickly to prevent the blaze from spreading. J.R. says his home was still filled with smoke, making breathing difficult.

He was able to escape with his great nephew unharmed.

J.R. believes the doorbell camera saved their lives.

J.R. also called his sister Maria Ricketts who lives with him but was at work during an overnight shift when the fire broke out.

Ricketts says she doesn’t know very much about her next-door neighbors but says many people come and go from the home day and night.

“I don’t know what these people do at the house. It’s just a lot of traffic back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. So, you mind your own business, you get in your car, you go about your business,” Ricketts said.

While the investigation was ongoing, Ricketts, her brother and her grandson weren’t allowed back into their home.

It was unclear if there was damage to their home beside the smoke.

“It’s sad. It’s really sad. Only the grace of God we’re standing here, and my brother and grandson are standing, but look at those people who lost their lives, it’s unnecessary, it’s uncalled for,” Maria said.

Grandview Police officers are leading the investigation with the help of the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Investigators wrapped up their work at the scene around 4 p.m. Thursday.

So far, the name of the deceased victim and the cause of the fire have not been publicly released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.