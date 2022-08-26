Michigan fire departments receiving $732K to replace equipment

By Stephen Borowy

HURON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — Fire departments in Huron County will receive $732,454 to replace rescue equipment.

The funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grants program will replace self-contained breathing apparatus-style air packs.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow. “These new resources will provide critical training for our first responders to help them better serve the public and do their jobs more safely and effectively.”

The new equipment will go to the following fire departments:

Bad Axe Fire Department

Bingham Township Fire Department

Caseville Fire Department

Harbor Beach Fire Department

Port Austin Fire Department

Sherman Township Fire Department

Sigel Township Fire Department

“It is critical that firefighters and first responders have the adequate training, medical support, and up-to-date equipment to continue doing their jobs safely and effectively,” said Sen. Gary Peters, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“These grants will ensure that fire departments and emergency responders in Bad Axe have the resources necessary to protect the first responders and those they serve in their communities.”

