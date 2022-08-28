Two arrested in $7.8 million dollar meth lab operation in North Georgia, GBI says

By Jamarlo Phillips

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A tip to law enforcement led to the discovery of a multi-million dollar meth lab in North Georgia.

The lab was run from a horse stable equipped to manufacture millions of dollars worth of crystal methamphetamine, officials say.

Drug agents began investigating after being tipped off to suspicious activity at 2064 New Franklin Church Road in Canon. They obtained and executed a search warrant at the location and discovered an active methamphetamine conversion lab inside one of the buildings on the property.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office recovered 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution and five kilograms of finished crystal meth.

“It is estimated the amount of liquid methamphetamine solution that the lab was likely capable of producing was over 700 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of over $7.8 million.”

Officials said on August 24, 34-year-old Dustin Tyler Burgess, of Ellijay, Georgia, and 30-year-old Uriel C. Mendoza, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and both charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

Due to the size of the lab, agents contacted the DEA Clan Lab Team to help collect evidence and dispose of hazardous materials.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.