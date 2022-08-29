Police: 4 killed, 9 injured in weekend shootings across Portland

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau responded to three homicides and seven additional shootings that occurred over the weekend.

The first incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street where officers found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The second shooting happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. Officers responded to a disturbance and found a woman dead. Police said 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan was arrested for second-degree murder (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the woman’s death.

Portland police officers then responded to four shootings in a three-hour span early Sunday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the report of someone shot in the area of North Going Street and North Basin Avenue. According to police, the air support unit saw what appeared to be speed racers leaving the location before officers arrived. Police said one person showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, then a second victim showed up in a separate vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said 18-year-old Twana Osman and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested at the hospital.

The next shooting call happened just after 3 a.m. Officers were called out to a woman firing a gun in the area of Northeast Glisan and Northeast 99th Street and found only a single shell casing at the scene. As officers were leaving, a vehicle arrived at the location with a driver who matched the description of a caller. Police said the driver refused to listen to officers when she parked and began yelling at them as she walked into her apartment. The woman came back out in different clothes and refused any contact.

Police said due to the fact there was no victim found and no actual witness to her shooting a gun, officers left the scene and the case was forwarded the Enhanced Community Safety Team.

At about 3:23 a.m., officers responded to another shooting in the area of North Force and North Marine Drive. Police said a man with a non-life-threatening wound reported he was dumpster diving in the area when a person yelled at him to stop and fired a shot. No additional details were released.

Just before 4 a.m., officers responded to the report of a woman shot in the leg inside a vehicle in the 14900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said it was reported the suspect might still be in the home at the location. Officers arrived to the scene and found two men outside with the wounded woman. The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury and officers detained two men and two women at the home. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The next shooting call was reported at 9:20 p.m. in the area of Southeast 122nd and East Burnside Street. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot. The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the man was taken to an area hospital with a trauma injury, according to police. No arrests were made.

Twelve minutes later, officers found a man dead after responding to a shooting in the 600 block of Southeast 148th Avenue. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Three people were injured in a shooting in the area of northeast Interstate 5 over Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police reported officers had trouble getting to the scene due to an illegal street racing event. One victim was located at the scene, while two others arrived at area hospitals. No one has been taken into custody in connection with this shooting.

Just before 11 p.m., officers found a man dead at 15 Northeast Broadway. The man reportedly died from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

The final shooting police reported happened at about 3:11 a.m. Monday at a gas station in the 600 block of Southeast Grand Avenue. Police said a rideshare driver was held at gunpoint by a passenger and was forced to drive around the area. The victim was able to convince the suspect she had to get gas, and she was able to get away from the vehicle and suspect. The suspect left on foot and fired a single shot. Police said a shell casing was found at the scene.

The investigations are ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police.

