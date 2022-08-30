Mobile City Council unanimously approves Topgolf incentives

By Brendan Kirby

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The City Council on Tuesday provided the final piece of a financing package that will bring Topgolf to the Alabama Gulf Coast.

The unanimous vote authorizes a $1.25 million incentives package, matching the equal amount approved last week by the Mobile County Commission.

Council members described their votes as an economic development tool and an effort to address an entertainment deficit in the city. District 2 Councilman William Carroll suggested that the Mobile Chamber move its annual golf tournament to the venue when it opens.

“I can’t wait for the entertainment value alone that Topgolf is gonna present to this council,” he said.

The Texas-based company plans to construct a two-story building at the stie of the former Hollywood Stadium 18 move theater in McGowin Park off of Interstate 65. It will have 60 driving bays where customers will compete in games involving targets in the outfield. The facility also will have mini golf and an outdoor patio area, along with a full-service restaurant and bar.

Topgolf did not send a representative to the meeting, and the company has not responded to inquiries from FOX10 News. But District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory read a statement from the company breaking down its commitment to created 150 full- and part-time jobs. She said 30 of those jobs would be full-time positions paying average annual salaries of more than $50,000.

The rest, she said, would be full- and part-time jobs paying “up to” $27 per hour. Waiters at the restaurant who work more than 28 ½ hours a week will be eligible for benefits.

“I believe this is a good investment for the city,” she said. “I certainly understand where the concerns are coming from.” by the Mobile County Commission. The total $2.5 million taxpayer commitment falls somewhere between the extremes. Some cities and counties have offered incentives worth several million dollars, while others have gotten the popular entertainment venue without public money.

Topgolf did not send a representative to the meeting, and the company has not responded to inquiries from FOX10 News. Project developer John Whitson, principal at RealtyLink, left the meeting without commenting.

District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory read a statement from the company breaking down its commitment to created 150 full- and part-time jobs. She said 30 of those jobs would be full-time positions paying annual salaries of $50,000 or more.

The rest, she said, would be full- and part-time jobs paying “up to” $27 per hor. Waiters at the restaurant who work more than 28 ½ hours a week will be eligible for benefits.

“I believe this is a good investment for the city,” she said. “I certainly understand where the concerns are coming from.”

Although the vote was unanimous, some of the council members said they share some of the reluctance to spend taxpayer money on a retail business. But they said Topgolf is a unique opportunity.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds cite Chamber projections that the development will generate $750,000 in sales tax revenue.

“That line’s hard to define, I think,” he said after the meeting. “I’ve struggled with the question and tried to figure out a way to draw a hard line. But in this case, it was, do we want it or not? I mean, either we fall in behind so many cities across this country who are advocating for Topgolf to be there, or we step up to the plate and say, ‘Hey, we want you here.’”

Said District 5 Councilman Joel Daves: “I had that question myself when it was first going forward. I’m generally opposed to using incentives for retail operations.”

Daves told reporters he does not like the idea of providing incentives to outside companies to come to Mobile to compete against established businesses.

“But Topgolf is different,” he said. “So yes, it’s retail, but it’s different in the sense that it’s a new concept for Mobile, and so when it comes, it’s not going to be competing directly with any businesses.”

During the meeting, Council President C.J. Small called Topgolf a “game-changer” for the region.

“We always see money leaving out of our state, going to Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee and Georgia all the time, you know, from our area going to casinos and lottery,” he said. “But now we have something that will draw those people to come see our area for a family-friendly atmosphere. And I can’t wait ‘til they get here.”

District 6 Councilman William Carroll said people are impressed when they hear Mobile is getting a Topgolf.

“They say, ‘Wow,’” he said. “You know, it’s impressive that we’re able to bring in an agency like Topgolf to the city.”

Jones predicted the city would make a profit on its investment over the next four or five years regardless of what happens after that. But he said the benefits extend beyond dollars and cents.

“We also have a gap in this city to provide recreation such as this to young families, to kids that will use this,” he said. “It’s not a golfer’s venue. Golfers use it. But probably 80 percent of the folks that will go to this venue have never touched a golf club, have never been on a golf course.”

Demolition of the movie theater could begin in October, with construction starting in December. Topgolf hopes to open during the last three months of next year.

