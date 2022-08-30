Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs rescued in animal cruelty case

By Regina Ahn

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — The dogs rescued in an animal cruelty case in Nye County are that of the Russian Caucasian Shepard breed.

FOX5 spoke with Timothy Marschke, a breeder from Vermont who is one of very few who breeds the dogs in the United States, about the animals’ unique traits.

According to Marschke, the dogs were originally bred in Russia for livestock and protection. He says they haven’t really gained a lot of popularity in America.

Marschke, who has been breeding these dogs for seven years and owns nine dogs, says the animals are unique in nature and should be in a very specific home, especially if the dog is older.

The dogs are exercised daily, and according to Marschke, it takes a lot of work to be a breeder.

As far as the dogs themselves, Marschke says only a very specific group should take them into their homes.

“They’re highly intelligent, extremely independent, and the key with these dogs is that they’re incredibly loyal. If they don’t have someone to be loyal to, their intelligence and intellect kicks in, and will try to take care of themselves,” Marschke said.

Russian Caucasian Shepard dogs can get up to 200 pounds, he said. For more information on the breed, visit: akc.org/dog-breeds/caucasian-shepherd-dog

Nye County has not released information on the adoption process as of yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.