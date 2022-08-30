Water system failure causes schools, including universities to go virtual

By Madeleine Nolan

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Another Jackson water crisis is causing issues for education.

The latest water emergency has forced all of Jackson Public Schools to be virtual until further notice.

Administration with JPS said families without devices are being asked to pick them up from their designated school from 7-9 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be served at certain school sites based on water suitability for food preparation. Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m., with lunch being served from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

According to JPS, there have not been any chances for athletics at this time.

Officials will monitor the water conditions on a day-by-day basis.

Ambition Preparatory Charter School will be closed Tuesday due to the lack of water available.

E.E. Rogers in Jackson will not meet in person Tuesday. Families will be able to pick up virtual learning devices, materials and meals from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

Jackson State University has switched all classes to virtual for the remainder of the week as the campus has been experiencing ongoing water pressure issues.

Temporary restroom facilities will be made available today and water will be delivered to residence halls.

Belhaven University has canceled classes for Tuesday.

Leaders said all online classes will meet as scheduled and administrators will work from home.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.