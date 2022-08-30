Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:52 AM

Wendy’s employee in custody for allegedly stabbing 44-year-old co-worker in Brooklyn

<i>WABC</i><br/>Police have made an arrest after 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Canarsie
WABC
WABC
Police have made an arrest after 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy's in Canarsie

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NEW YORK (WABC) — Police have made an arrest after they say a 44-year-old employee was stabbed by a fellow co-worker at a Wendy’s in Brooklyn.

The incident took place around 7:40 p.m. Monday night at a Wendy’s located at 9001 Ditmas Avenue.

Authorities say a 44-year-old man was stabbed by another male employee.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he is now stable.

The suspect fled the scene, but was caught later in the evening.

Police described him as a man in a gray Wendy’s uniform.

The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content