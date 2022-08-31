Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:12 PM

Florida teen battling brain-eating amoeba to be transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WLS) — A 13-year-old boy with a rare brain disease will be brought to Chicago from Florida.

He will check into the world-class rehabilitation center Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

Caleb Zieglebauer has been fighting a brain-eating amoeba.

Caleb visited a beach in Port Charlotte, Florida on July 1 and began complaining to his parents about a headache. Soon after, they noticed he had a fever.

Caleb was then taken to a hospital by his family, where he has been since. Air ambulance company Jet ICU will transport Caleb and his family from Tampa, Florida to Chicago.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover medical costs. So far, more than $64,000 has been raised.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content