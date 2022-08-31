Skip to Content
Police identify woman strangled to death

36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham was strangled to death
By KPTV Staff

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau has released the name of a woman who was found dead in southeast Portland on Saturday morning.

PPB said just after 7 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a disturbance in the 3200 block of Southeast 92nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found the body of 36-year-old Racheal Angel Abraham.

The Oregon Medical Examiner determined her cause of death to be strangulation.

On Sunday, officers said they arrested 33-year-old Mohamed Osman Adan as the suspect in the murder. He was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and is charged with second-degree murder (domestic violence) and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police did not explain the relationship between Adan and the victim.

The PPB homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Rico Beniga at (503) 823-0457 or Rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov or detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov.

