Strike averted at BAE Systems after tentative deal reached

By Ed Weinstock

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A strike has been averted at BAE Systems in York County.

A tentative agreement between the company and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7687 prevented about 800 workers from walking out at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The five-year deal increases wages, strengthens retirement security and improves access to paid vacation time, according to USW.

USW members will review the proposed new contract with their negotiating committee before a ratification vote, which is scheduled for Sept. 10.

Members of USW Local 7687 build tracked and wheeled vehicles for the U.S. military.

