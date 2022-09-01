Football player recovering at home after being injured during football game

By Daeshen Smith

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A routine play set off a long turn event for junior cornerback Leon White during last Friday’s game between Spanish Fort and Blount High

“He actually got right up. It was when he came to the sideline after the game that’s when I was told he was saying he couldn’t see, he couldn’t breathe so they took him into treatment on the sideline in the tent,” said head coach Joshua Harris.

His family watched from the stands and started to realize what was going.

“When we looked down again he was on the sideline holding his head and rocking not knowing he was seizing but we never knew. He couldn’t walk then he wasn’t saying anything then,” said his aunt Charity Robbins.

Leon spent the next few days in the hospital being treated for his seizures. Leopards head coach Joshua Harris says it was an emotional weekend for his team.

“Leon’s a goofy fun kid,” said Harris. “That particular group is very close-knit. The team is very close-knit so it hit home for everybody.”

Thankfully, Leon was able to leave the hospital Sunday evening and is now recovering from home. His aunt Charity Robbins says he is showing signs of progress but does have a long way to go.

“He’s still taking his time to get back to himself. He hasn’t made any progress with talking he just started walking but he has to go slowly with that because he gets light-headed and dizzy anytime he stands up for a long period of time.

Despite the road ahead of him, Leon’s family and teammates say he’s a fighter and they’re confident he’ll be back to himself soon. In the meantime, they’re thankful for the love and support he’s received over the week.

“We’re going to keep fighting with him and we’re thankful for the love and support everyone’s been sending our way,” said Robbins.

Coach Harris says schools like Spanish Fort and Williamson have sent gifts for Leon. His teammates also made a video to cheer him up while he’s recovering. If you’d like to help you can reach his aunt on Facebook: m.facebook.com/charity.robbins1?_rdr

