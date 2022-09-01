Skip to Content
Maine school raises money to replace lost books

By Adam Bartow

    PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — The Ocean Avenue elementary school in Portland has launched a fundraiser to help restock the library shelves.

The school says it loses more than $2,000 in library books every year, mostly because they are never returned. The school currently lists about 60 titles that need to be replaced. The goal is to make sure that students have everything they need to succeed.

“Every book leaves the library because it was important to someone, so when those books don’t come back, it’s our goal to try to replace them,” said school librarian Eva Platt.

The school has launched an online fundraiser, hoping to raise $1,000. People who want to help can also donate specific books. Click here to see that list.

As of Thursday morning, the school had raised about 15% of its goal. The fundraiser is scheduled to run through September.

