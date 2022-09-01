Three found dead in Nebraska home of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning

By KETV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Three people were found dead Wednesday afternoon in a home on 136th Circle of Z Street, west of the Millard Airport.

A fourth person found in the home was hospitalized.

Omaha fire investigators say there are elevated levels of carbon monoxide in the split-level home.

A dog in the home also was found dead.

Firefighters were called to the home around 5:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say the incident does not appear suspicious, but they are still investigating.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.