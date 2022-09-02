Dockless scooters return to Milwaukee streets with launch of 2022-23 pilot study

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The city of Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 2, launched its 2022-23 dockless scooter pilot study. It’s the third pilow study that allows scooter companies to offer the public rentals in a program managed by the Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW).

According to a news release from the city of Milwaukee, the goal of the pilot study is to observe, solicit feedback on, and evaluate the effectiveness of dockless scooters in Milwaukee for the purpose of determining how to best incorporate scooters into the transportation landscape.

Friday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson welcomed representatives from the three operators: Lime, Spin, and Veo.

“This scooter pilot builds on our mission to explore ways that technology can expand transportation options for our city. From The Hop to Bublr bikeshare to dockless scooters, these opportunities help connect people to businesses while adding more activity and vitality to our streets,” Mayor Johnson said.

The pilot, which was unanimously approved by the Milwaukee Common Council, will end on Dec. 31, 2023.

The maximum speed limit for dockless scooters is 15 miles-per-hour. Users must obey the rules of the road and park responsibly; riding on the sidewalk is prohibited and riding and parking on the Riverwalk is prohibited.

The 2022-2023 pilot builds upon observations and data from the previous pilots with the following changes.

A maximum of 1,800 scooters citywide (600 per operator) Revised fee structure that is a $50 per device fee and a $0.25 per trip fee As sidewalk riding is illegal, operators must have a plan to address it & must be able geofence no ride zones on specified sidewalks The 2021 pilot showed significant ridership.

481,706 total rides 2,452 average rides per day 2.6 riders per scooter per day And included a public survey which showed a positive response to scooters in Milwaukee.

74% of trips were non-recreational 47% of respondents replaced a car trip 70% of respondents thought scooters should be allowed

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.