Deputy stabbed in neck at jail

By WGCL Staff

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A deputy was repeatedly stabbed this morning at Fulton County jail, according to Sheriff Patrick Labat.

The sheriff said during a press conference that a detainee was brought into the jail late Sunday night. The deputy was attacked and stabbed in the neck around 7:30 a.m. Monday while processing the detainee.

It is not known how the detainee was able to get a weapon into the jail and the incident is under investigation.

The deputy is being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to survive. The sheriff also said that he doesn’t think the deputy will need surgery.

The detainee and deputy have not been identified.

