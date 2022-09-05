Former firefighter sentenced for multiple sexual assaults

By Rob Polansky

VERNON, Connecticut (WFSB) — A former firefighter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for multiple sexual assaults that happened in Manchester and Vernon.

Angelo Alleano, 49, of Vernon, was sentenced last week on four counts of first-degree sexual assault.

The Tolland State’s Attorney announced on Sept. 2 that Alleano will serve 25 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of special parole. Alleano will also have to register as a sex offender.

Alleano’s sentencing followed his arrest in May 2020, which was connection with an Aug. 6, 2001 sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman in Manchester, the Dec. 9, 2004 sexual assault of a 57-year-old female in Manchester, the March 23, 2007 sexual assault of a 37-year-old Manchester woman and the Jan. 16, 2008 sexual assault of a 61-year-old woman in Vernon.

According to court records, in 2010, the Manchester Police Department and the Vernon Police Department obtained a “John Doe” warrant with a specific DNA profile that had been recovered from each of the crimes. Investigators were able to develop Alleano as a suspect in the crimes using publicly available genealogy information.

Court records showed DNA evidence at the scene came from a specific family tree. The State Police Forensic lab and detectives from Manchester and Vernon police narrowed the list through process of elimination. A search warrant was obtained for Alleano’s DNA, which was analyzed and linked to crime scene evidence.

Alleano later admitted to all four sexual assaults as well as additional crimes that were never reported by the victims.

“I would like to commend the Manchester Police Department, Vernon Police Department and the State Forensic Lab for their dedication to the 20-year investigation, arrest, and conviction of Angelo Alleano,” said Matthew Gedansky, Tolland State’s Attorney. “This will send a message to our community that crimes, no matter how old, will be investigated, solved, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. More importantly, however, I would like to thank the victims and the victims’ families for their patience and continuing faith that these heinous crimes would be solved. I hope that the sentence today can bring some closure and justice to those families.”

Alleano was a firefighter with the Manchester Fire Department. The town initiated a termination process shortly after his arrest.

