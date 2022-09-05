New all-girl Muslim STEM school opens in Germantown

By KYW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — One of the first all-girl private Muslim schools opens in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Thirty girls will be the first students of the Khadijah Bint Khuwalid Islamic STEM Academy for Girls.

A couple, who worked in the Philadelphia School District, say they felt there were not many schools that adhered to Islamic traditions and disciplines, so they decided to open one.

At the new school, the girls will take basic classes with an emphasis on math and science. They will also learn about their culture and the religion of Islam.

“Some of the girls have had their overgarments pulled off, have been attacked, have been abused. The teachers don’t necessarily know that when it is time for them to pray that they should pray. The Islamic holiday is Ramadan. We decided to create lessons during that month that would make it easier for them not just to learn but to fast,” CEO and superintendent Hajji Abdurrahman said.

“So they can have a place where they have people that look like them, see people who look like them, teachers look like them, classmates look like them,” assistant superintendent Marquita Hammock said.

Many of the school supplies have been donated.

For more information on the school, visit: khadijahbintkhuwalidislamicstemacademygirls.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.