Pilot rescued after helicopter rolls over following hard landing

MOUNT BALDY, California (KABC) — A pilot was rescued Sunday morning on Mount Baldy after a helicopter made a hard landing and rolled over, officials said.

The incident was reported shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy and Glendora Ridge roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was initially described as a helicopter going down. But the FAA later provided details indicating “A Bell 407 helicopter rolled over on its side after a hard landing near Mount Baldy, Calif., around 8 a.m. local time Sunday. Only the pilot was on board. The FAA will investigate.”

The pilot was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the incident is under investigation, a Fire Department spokesperson said.

