3 arrested in Monday night shooting

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Three people are charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Monday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport police arrested Juquentin Taylor, 19, Tyanna Waller, 24, and Keiuntre Normandin, 25.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway around 8:20 p.m. Police said Taylor, Waller and Normandin took the victim’s car that was left unattended at an apartment complex. The victim saw what happened and started chasing the three in another car.

The trio wrecked their car then began shooting at the victim, who was hit in the chest and leg by gunfire. He was taken from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital.

Working off descriptions of the alleges shooter, police located two on East Washington Street. Another was found in close proximity with the help of SPD K-9 Sepp.

