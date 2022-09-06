Argument between 3 brothers ends in shootout; stray bullets strike child

By David Baker and KPHO/KTVK Staff

PHOENIX (KPHO) — An argument amongst brothers ended in a shootout in south Phoenix, with two gunmen sent to the hospital and stray bullets hitting an adult and child on Monday night. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at the Sunrise Vista Apartments at 28th Street and Broadway Road.

Police said they were called out to a shooting after somebody drove one of the victims to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Police showed up to the scene and found the other gunman. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Patrol cars could be seen all over the complex throughout the night.

Detectives now say that they believe three adult brothers were in some sort of an argument when the shooting broke out. Police also say that during the gun battle, stray bullets went into another home, hitting an adult and a child. Both were taken to the hospital and should survive. No identities have been released. An investigation is underway.

