Human skull found at construction site

By Nick Catlin

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KOAT) — Ruidoso Police Department deputies were called to Sudderth Drive, where a construction crew found a human skull.

The Office of the Medical Investigator and an anthropologist determined the skull was from a primitive time and an early age of humankind.

The crew was doing excavation work when they found the skull. RPD and the medical office are containing their investigation.

