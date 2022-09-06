‘It’s just a huge blessing’: Best friends give birth within the same hour

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Two metro mothers and best friends gave birth to their baby girls, not only on the same day but in the same hour at the same hospital, with the same midwife.

When Emily Jones and Heather Jameson found out they were expecting, the obvious thoughts quickly followed.

“We always joked about how we thought it would be like ‘what if we had our babies on the same day?'” Heather Jameson said.

At first, Jameson and Jones planned on both having natural births. But for reasons out of their control, that had to change.

“I had preeclampsia with my first child and to avoid that, I wanted to get induced with her,” Jameson said.

Jones had to be induced too.

“I saw that she was getting admitted and then all of a sudden, I hear her voice in the other room… ‘You’re literally next to me, you know.. this is crazy!'” Jones said.

“You know, there were a lot of glove changes, a lot of hand washes, a lot of scrub changing between rooms but it was so worth it,” midwife Erika De Mont.

“She had been here since 7:30 that morning and hadn’t been progressing and I got admitted at 3:30 in the afternoon so I thought… I’m like “Heather’s definitely going to have her baby… way before me,'” Jones said.

At 11:08, De Mont helped deliver Jones’ baby girl, Avenlee.

“I’ve never had two people who know each other having babies on the same day,” De Mont said.

Forty-six minutes after Avenlee was born, Jameson’s daughter Aspen was born.

Although they’re not related by blood, Jones and Jameson now have a memory to make their bond even stronger.

“Friends are… a lifelong thing,” De Mont said.

“It’s just a huge blessing, just learning to trust God in those moments of uncertainty and the unknown,” Jameson said.

