Train derailment spills asphalt into creek

By Andrew Mollenbeck

HAMPTON, Iowa (KCCI) — A train derailed just north of Hampton Monday morning, overturning dozens of cars, destroying a bridge and causing a spill into a creek.

Union Pacific says the derailment happened about 3:30 a.m. Monday and approximately 44 cars derailed.

“During that derailment, some of the tank cars were carrying asphalt, and we had a spill,” said Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific. “That spill has been contained. We have hazmat crews on site.”

No crew members were injured, and the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

“We have more than 50 personnel on site,” Tysver said. “We have more en route. The focus right now is going to be on cleanup and then the focus will return to remediation.”

