What we know about the two suspects in the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Saskatchewan police say one suspect has been found dead while another remains at large after multiple stabbings on Sunday that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.

Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, were wanted by Saskatchewan RCMP in connection with the attacks that took place across the James Smith Cree Nation and the neighbouring village of Weldon on Sunday.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, Sask. RCMP Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore said forensic investigators had found Damien Sanderson’s body at James Smith Cree Nation. Blackmore said his visible injuries “are not believed to be self-inflicted at this point.”

Damien’s brother, Myles Sanderson, is still at large. He is expected to be injured and may be looking for medical attention, Blackmore said.

“Even if (Myles) is injured it does not mean he is not still dangerous,” Blackmore said, warning civilians to be vigilant.

A warrant has been issued for Myles on charges that include first-degree murder, attempted murder and breaking and entering. None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police describe Myles as six feet one inch tall, 240 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes. Citing Parole Board of Canada documents, The Canadian Press has reported that he has a long criminal record, including several prior assault convictions.

“He has been wanted since May for failing to report to his parole officer,” Canadian Press reporter Mickey Djuric told CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday.

“His criminal record dates back about 20 years, he has 59 convictions that include property crimes and crimes against people like assaults and attacking a police officer.”

A dangerous persons alert remains in effect for Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba. Though ongoing police efforts have been made across provinces, their main focus remains in Regina where they believe Myles’s vehicle was last spotted.

Myles was last known to be travelling in a black Nissan Rogue with the licence plate 119 MPI.

The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown, but RCMP believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects while others were attacked at random. Some of the victims, including a 14-year-old boy and a 77-year-old man, have been identified by their families.

Anyone who encounters the suspect is asked to call 911 and leave the area immediately.

With files from CTV News Regina,The Canadian Press and CTVNews.ca‘s Rhythm Sachdeva

Sonja Puzic