‘That’s torture’: Parents furious after Amador County students were forced to eat outside

JACKSON, California (KCRA) — Parents in Amador County are upset after they say their kids were forced to sit outside in the heat on Tuesday when record-high temperatures were seen across Northern California.

“There’s no reason to have them out in the heat like that. As far as I’m concerned that’s torture,” parent Kody Cain said.

Cain has an eighth-grader at Jackson Junior High School. He said his son didn’t know why they had to sit outside but he learned they were allegedly being punished for something that happened last week.

“The sixth-graders had made a mess in the gym, which is where they had been eating lunch. On Tuesday when they went back to school, the vice principal decided to make them eat outside in their soccer field that has no shade at the hottest part of the day,” Cain said.

Tori Gibson, superintendent for Amador County Public Schools, said there are protocols in place for extreme heat. Those protocols include directing staff that students remain indoors after 10 a.m. on Tuesday and through the rest of the week.

A letter was sent to parents stating two staff members were put on paid administrative leave while the school district investigates.

“We take the safety of our students and our staff extremely seriously and these are very serious allegations that were brought to my attention,” Gibson said.

Cain said he wants to see harsher punishment for those staff members.

“Me and my wife both feel that termination of the vice principal would be the ideal punishment for putting our kids in such a dangerous situation,” Cain said.

The district said this is an ongoing investigation and more corrective measures could happen.

