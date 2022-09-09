Indianapolis man impersonates law enforcement with a firearm, gets federal prison

By Kyla Russell

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A judge sentenced 42-year-old Patrick Hancock of Indianapolis Thursday after he illegally had a firearm and impersonated a “special agent” in Avon.

On Dec. 6, 2021, police responded to a Costco in Avon after employees at the Costco called saying Hancock was in the store wearing a badge with a gun on him. Employees had been told to lookout for Hancock because it was believed that he was travelling to multiple Costco locations and buying things with fraudulent checks.

When officers arrived they found Hancock wearing a DEA “special agent” badge around his neck and carrying a handgun on his hip.

Hancock later told police he bought the badge online because he wanted to feel like he was part of “something bigger,” according to federal investigators.

According to court documents, Hancock also has prior felony convictions in Indiana including credit card theft, fraud, illegal firearms possession and false impersonation of law enforcement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.