School police arrest student who had loaded handgun at ConneXions Academy

By Web staff

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore City school police arrested a 16-year-old student who had a loaded handgun, sources told 11 News education reporter Tim Tooten.

WBAL-TV 11 News has learned the student was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of ConneXions Academy/Bard High School on Dukeland Street. The teenager was sitting in a car at the time of the arrest.

An administrator who learned about the weapon via social media contacted school police, which led to the arrest.

The student was arrested without incident and will be held accountable per Maryland law and the City Schools Student Code of Conduct, the school district told 11 News in a statement.

No further information was immediately released.

