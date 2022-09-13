Bail for Kayla Montgomery revoked after she did not appear for hearing last week

By KC Downey

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — The stepmother of Harmony Montgomery will be held on preventative detention after her arrest last week.

Defense attorney Paul Garrity did not object to the revocation of bail for his client, Kayla Montgomery, 32, with the understanding that bail could be revisited at a later date.

The revocation of bail was the only item discussed at Tuesday’s brief hearing, which Kayla Montgomery was in court for.

Kayla Montgomery was taken into custody in Manchester on Friday after she did not show up for a hearing scheduled for the previous day.

Last Thursday’s hearing, which she was required to attend, was a previously scheduled dispositional conference related to the pending charges against her, which include felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly lying to the state Department of Health and Human Services about having Harmony in her care when she did not.

Kayla Montgomery had been out on bail on those charges. She is not directly charged in connection to the disappearance and death of Harmony. The girl was declared dead this month, but her body has not been found.

