Deceased fetus found

By WDJT Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A deceased fetus was found near 84th and Morgan Sunday evening, Sept. 11.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office tells CBS 58 the fetus was approximately 18 weeks gestation.

An autopsy was performed.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the cause of death is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected.

Police are seeking the mother.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.