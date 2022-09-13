London stores say they’re struggling to keep stock of Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs amid spike in sales

By Brooklyn Neustaeter

LONDON (CTV Network) — Souvenir shops in London say they are struggling to keep up with demand for Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia following her death.

Zhijs Ali, manager at London Souvenir, told CTV News on Monday sales have “doubled” since the Queen died on Sept. 8.

The most popular item, he says, are mugs with photographs of the late monarch featuring text of her lifespan. Ali added he can barely keep them on the shelves.

“Everybody is asking for mugs,” he said.

Mujeeb Mamozi, who is an employee at London Souvenirs – a different store than the one Ali manages – says plates, flags and tea tins featuring photos of the Queen are their most popular items. However, as of Monday, they didn’t have much of those products left.

Mamozi said they are expecting King Charles III memorabilia in a week or two, and do have a few glasses and postcards from when he was heir apparent.

Yet with most shoppers requesting souvenirs of Queen Elizabeth II, he said they will likely try to keep those products stocked for as long as possible.

“At the moment, everyone likes the Queen so we have Queen stuff,” he said.

Store owners say Queen Elizabeth II souvenirs are set to be phased out by manufacturers over time, meaning the memorabilia will be harder to come by.

The shop owner at Majestic Gifts, which is located next to Buckingham Palace, told CTV News on Monday he has “absolutely” seen an increase in sales in the days since the Queen died.

The owner, who asked not to be named, said a lot of the items stocked at his store have sold out over the past few days, with the most popular souvenirs also being mugs as well as bobble heads made in the Queen’s likeness.

The owner said customers are resorting to purchasing leftover Platinum Jubilee merchandise, even some items that are broken, simply because the want a lasting, tangible memory of the Queen and her reign.

Amia Gale and Jenna Chamberlain travelled from Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, England, on Monday to lay flowers at Buckingham Palace and wanted a souvenir to keep “long term.”

“She’s an amazing woman and we want to be able to keep her memory,” Gale told CTV News.

The pair, who say they are “avid royalists,” bought souvenir coins featuring a silhouette of the Queen, as well as a fridge magnet depicting the Queen at various ages throughout her reign at Majestic Gifts.

Gale said the souvenirs can also be passed down to their children, so the Queen’s legacy can “live on.” Despite King Charles III memorabilia expected to be available soon in London gift shops, Chamberlain said she is not interested in buying any — for now.

“Let’s see what he does first (as monarch),” she said, adding that having the King as head of state is going to take some getting used to.

Chamberlain said she wants a “constant reminder” of the Queen, hence why she chose a magnet. This way, she said, she will see it every day when she opens the fridge. Mauraan Lawrence, who has been visiting the U.K. from Australia for the past five weeks, told CTV News she “loves” the Queen, and wanted to have something physical to always remember her by.

When asked if she was ready or interested in buying King Charles III memorabilia, Lawrence got choked up.

She said it is sad to think that “one day, all these shops won’t be filled with the Queen.”

