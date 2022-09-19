Cows injured, killed after truck turns over in Oklahoma City

By Kolby Terrell

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — Some cows were injured and killed after a truck lost control and rolled over in Oklahoma City.

At around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, OKC Fire responded to an overturned cattle hauler with cows trapped inside. The scene was on Interstate 44 at the Southwest 59th Street exit, and KOCO 5 was told it would be hours before it was cleared.

They said there were no other cars involved and that the driver was fine, but the truck lost control and turned over, killing and injuring some of the cows inside.

OKC Fire told KOCO 5 there were around 90-100 cows inside the trailer. The trailer had two levels and the upper level was cleared out first.

They had to cut the top of the trailer off to get the first cows out, but with the truck on its side, they couldn’t get the cattle out of the bottom level. So, they called in some help to lift it.

KOCO 5 was told that of the cattle that have gotten out so far, 14 are dead and 26 were transported away. They said getting those cattle out and clearing the scene could take hours and they aren’t sure when the road will open back up.

“We’ve got to get the trailer uprighted. We’ve got to get the cattle removed, and then the wreckers are going to have to remove this. It’s going to be several more hours,” said Battalion Chief David Carter, OKC Fire.

