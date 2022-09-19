Good Samaritans rescue man from fiery crash in Warner

By Hannah Cotter

WARNER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Numerous good Samaritans helped to pull a man from a fiery crash on Interstate 89 in Warner on Sunday.

State police said Zachary Brock, 41, of Warner, experienced a medical emergency, causing him to lose control of his car and catch fire.

First responders told News 9 that by the time they responded to the call for a vehicle fire, the good Samaritans managed to help Brock out of the car before they got there.

State police, fire and emergency medical services all responded to the scene.

Fire crews were able to put out the flames.

Brock was transported to Concord Hospital for his injuries.

The highway was shut down for a period of time but has been reopened.

