Orlando community hosts vigil for young rower found dead after boat capsized

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Members of Orlando’s rowing community hosted a vigil today for the young rower who died after their boat capsized in Lake Fairview this week.

Anyone that has ever been a part of any sport or similar activity knows that the athletes and families involved in that sport quickly become a very tight-knit community, and that’s what it is like within the rowing community here in Orlando.

Saturday, rowers gathered near Lake Fairview to show their support and offer their condolences to the family who tragically lost their child during that rowing accident.

“On behalf of the Orlando dragon boat club, the Edgewater Rowing Club, Warriors on Water, we all care,” an Orlando rower said.

Dozens of rowers gathered near Lake Fairview Saturday to pay their respects to the children and families impacted by this week’s rowing accident.

“We see each other on the water on a daily weekly basis and we are here in support and honor for the families that were affected by this tragedy,” Beth Schumacher of Warriors on Water said.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, five middle school-aged children were rowing on Lake Fairview Thursday night when a possible lightning strike caused their boat to flip.

Three children were treated and released at the scene and a fourth was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The fifth child on board could not be found.

First responders searched the lake for more than a day, eventually finding the child’s body Friday night.

“What happened the other evening is beyond devastating or understanding but there is something very powerful that we will come out here to say we care,” an Orlando rower said.

To honor the life lost and the others forever changed, the small group of rowers lit candles, played music and said a communal prayer.

“I pray that those of you with heavy hearts will be lifted with those around you,” Schumacher said.

You can see from that group that the rowing community is really doing all it can to offer its support to North Orlando Rowing and everyone impacted by this tragedy.

At this time it is still unclear how the child who was taken to the hospital is doing.

