Police identify woman killed on Friday who was 8 months pregnant as 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was excited to be a mother and was getting ready to celebrate, but she and her unborn child died the day before the baby shower, according to family members.

Hernandez was found shot in a car with her boyfriend in north Harris County on Friday evening. She was eight months pregnant and expecting a boy.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the deputies said Hernandez was in the passenger seat of a blue Nissan Sentra with her 17-year-old boyfriend, who was shot twice but survived.

Their car had multiple bullet holes through the doors and windows. Hernandez was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Hernandez and her boyfriend were leaving the Shell gas station on Airtex Drive and Ella Boulevard when a driver in a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a paper license plate sped up beside them and shot into their car, according to deputies.

The white sedan continued eastbound on Airtex Drive towards I-45, deputies said.

Sgt. Ben Beall of HCSO said the incident may be road rage, but he added that the driver claimed that there was no prior interaction with the shooter.

“According to the driver, he said there was no interaction before that. They did stop at the gas station just west of us here and he said he has no idea where the vehicle came from. It just came out of nowhere started shooting at him,” Sgt. Beall said.

Hernandez’s family told ABC13 that the soon-to-be mom was excited about the future and getting ready to open a nail business.

Her baby was going to be the first grandchild and nephew of the family. They want whoever did this to be held responsible.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Jennifer Hernandez, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or they can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

A family friend has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

