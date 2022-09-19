Teacher saves student choking on almonds

By WISN Staff

HOLMEN, Wisconsin (WISN) — An elementary school teacher in Holmen, Wisconsin, which is near La Crosse, saved the life of a student who was choking.

Bryson Moe was eating almonds when he quickly recognized something was wrong.

“Bryson had come up to me. He had a look of panic,” Samantha Wais said. “I just kind of feel like my momma bear teacher mode kicked in. And I turned him around and started to the Heimlich. I feel like it was just like an instinct.”

Wais said you never know when something like this may happen, which is why she said it’s so crucial to pay attention and retain any sort of emergency training.

