‘That gut feeling you never want to endure’: Oregon mom reacts to Friday lockdown

By Jeffrey Lindblom

HAPPY VALLEY Oregon (KPTV) — On Friday, Clackamas High School went into lockdown as police searched for three students seen with an air-powered replica pistol on Snapchat.

Rachel Croon, a mother of students at the school said she first heard about the lockdown from another mother, who’d received a text from her daughter.

“I literally felt sick,” Croon said. “It’s that gut feeling that you never want to endure.”

And she said it’s certainly not something that young children should ever have to deal with. She wants someone do so something – anything – to end this fear.

”The main concern should be keeping our kids safe,” she said. “Bringing them home safe.”

Croon said she wanted more security on schools, even if that meant parents guarding doors.

“I would take time and go do my shift if needed,” she said. “Is it that much more difficult to have K-9′s on campus, I don’t know. But, these are questions we kind of want answered.”

But she also wanted to commend the student who reported the social media post, as well as the police response.

“That’s amazing,” Croon said. “That’s what needs to happen. And, whether it’s a joke or prank they need to be held accountable. That’s not OK.”

