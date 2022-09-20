2 dead after plane crashes in residential neighborhood

By WPVI Staff and Katie Katro

UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) — A pilot and a passenger are dead after a small plane crashed in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Monday.

The crash was reported at about 2:15 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Twp. The airport is on the same road, officials said.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC at rest in a yard.

A white sheet was covering the front of the plane.

“The plane actually landed in front of a residence in the yard, but fortunately no one else was injured,” said Sergeant Alejandro Goez, with New Jersey State Police.

Investigators have removed the plane and will now try to figure out what went wrong

“What led up to the crash, and as far as the flight plan and where they were headed,” Goez said.

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

The NTSB, FAA and state police are investigating the crash.

